Wordless Wednesday Wild orchid time now in Sweden! Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
3 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
It is beautiful seeing flowers in nature like this.
Lovely! The wildflowers in Wyoming this year were gorgeous, too, and I’ll be showing some on the blog at some point. 🙂
janet
This shot is amazing! I love everything about it! The colour, the lighting. ❤