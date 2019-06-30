Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #52- Serenity

It is the stillness that will save and transform the world. – Eckhart Tolle
Midsummer is over for this year, 2019. Sunny, happy and festive. Few great occasions in Sweden invoke so much serenity as Midsummer does. (And the reverse…) Nature is at its height in beauty, and the soft light lifts our moody Nordic minds.
The nights are sleepless…
…and the days are endless
Everything passes, nothing remains. Understand this, loosen your grip and find serenity – Surya Das
Nature is at its height in beauty… Thank you for taking us to your beautiful country! 🙂
Thank you for coming along!
Beautiful blues in the water. Great perspective in the fields.
Thank you, John. Glad you enjoyed the Swedish summer!
Ah, I think this is the Sweden I visited!
😊
I love your perspective in your daisy shot, Ann-Christine. But all of your shots are terrific! I love this glimpse of midsummer in your country.
Thank you, Patti. Beautiful days now around the turning of the sun. Glad you enjoyed them!
I did, A-C. 🙂
It’s not easy finding scenes that translate the quiet and serene wonders of nature. You’re second image especially does that.
Thank you, Sally, for a fine comment!
In two images, both glorious, you have completely captured the spirit of your homeland A-C. Loved your response, and your flower is gorgeous as well
Now you made my day, Tina! Thank you!