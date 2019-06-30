Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #52- Serenity

It is the stillness that will save and transform the world. – Eckhart Tolle

Midsummer is over for this year, 2019. Sunny, happy and festive. Few great occasions in Sweden invoke so much serenity as Midsummer does. (And the reverse…) Nature is at its height in beauty, and the soft light lifts our moody Nordic minds.

The nights are sleepless…

…and the days are endless

Everything passes, nothing remains. Understand this, loosen your grip and find serenity – Surya Das

 

This week Tina is our host, visit her for serene thoughts and beautiful images for the challenge!

PLEASE NOTE: We are hosting a special Lens-Artists post at noon EST next Saturday, July 6th, to celebrate the One Year Anniversary of our Lens-Artists challenge. Please be sure to check on posts from Patti, me, Amy and Tina as we publish special posts to mark the occasion. We look forward to seeing you then.

New to Lens-Artists? Click here to learn how to join us. And thanks as always to those of you who continue to support us.

 

Annonser

13 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #52- Serenity

  4. I love your perspective in your daisy shot, Ann-Christine. But all of your shots are terrific! I love this glimpse of midsummer in your country.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.