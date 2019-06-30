Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #52- Serenity

It is the stillness that will save and transform the world. – Eckhart Tolle

Midsummer is over for this year, 2019. Sunny, happy and festive. Few great occasions in Sweden invoke so much serenity as Midsummer does. (And the reverse…) Nature is at its height in beauty, and the soft light lifts our moody Nordic minds.

The nights are sleepless…

…and the days are endless

Everything passes, nothing remains. Understand this, loosen your grip and find serenity – Surya Das

