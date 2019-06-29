Friendly Friday – Floral

Friendly Friday is hosted by Manja of Manja Mexi Moving this week – and Floral is the prompt.  My contribution is from our summer house, garden and surroundings. Pink! Join in the fun, make us happy with more flowers!

5 comments on “Friendly Friday – Floral

  1. Thank you, Leya, for all the pink!

    Unrelated, but I have just realised that the crazy butterflies that we are having so many right now will go up in the pine trees and make those white nests and later the procession caterpillars will arrive in our garden in great numbers, and they are dangerous to the dog!! There will be so many next spring!!! Baaaaaaaad.

