Tuesday Photo Challenge – Radiant

What could be more radiant than a frosty birch tree an early winter's morning?
13 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Radiant”
scintillating
Wow! This is spectacular.
In awe…
Very nice and very appropriate for the challenge.
Thank you kindly!
It’s indeed radiant!
Isn’t it!
Fabulous 😀
😀
Looks stunning with the light behind it.
Yes, it was a stunning morning with a lot of frosty trees – seldom being lucky with that!
Great capture!
Thank you – a big capture too…a very tall tree it was!