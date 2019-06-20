The most beautiful time in my country, Sweden, is now – around Midsummer. The flowers and colours are abundant and it is a busy time for everything growing and for the animals raising their young.
Tomorrow is Midsummer’s Eve – in olden days a magical night. But also the night after which the bright light will start fading and we are heading towards winter.
If you celebrate or not – I wish you all a wonderful weekend –
And may you have a good night…
…should you be in Sweden, you will stay up to watch the sunset – and the sunrise. There is no real darkness in between.
Annonser
8 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Midsummer”
Happy midsummer, Ann Christine!
To you as well, Sue!
Thank you!
Beautiful photos, Leya. I have had the good fortune to visit your wonderful country twice, once at this time of year. The sky was beautiful at midnight. Hope to make it back again one day.
Wishing you many smiles of a summer night!
Summer looks so beautiful in your part of the world. Enjoy! 🙂
Beautiful. A long, beautiful day.
Such an amazing place and a sight to see……sunset/sunrise. How do you sleep?