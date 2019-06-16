Twins – or almost…Patiently waiting for breakfast. Always doing the same things at the same time…Although Totti is 11 and Milo only 1. This is for Snow and Amanda – and Friendly Friday. Congrats again to the real twins’ birthday!
10 comments on “Friendly Friday: Twins”
So Cute! With that mop of hair how do they see?!
You might wonder…they also walk into postboxes and other things on the pavements…
Oh, what a CUTE photo!!! Their adorable noses and hippie haircuts 😀 Very twinlike indeed!!! Thanks, Leya!
Haha – hippie haircuts? Hahaha – I will tell them right away!
Bless!
♥♥
Adorable!!
I will pat them an extra round!
Oh my goodness, so cute!!
Hehe – thank you, I will tell them!