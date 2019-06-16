Friendly Friday: Twins

Twins – or almost…Patiently waiting for breakfast. Always doing the same things at the same time…Although Totti is 11 and Milo only 1. This is for Snow and Amanda – and Friendly Friday. Congrats again to the real twins’ birthday!

 

 

Annonser

10 comments on “Friendly Friday: Twins

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.