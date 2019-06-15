Most of you know how much I walk in the forest – all year around. So the theme this week comes natural (!) to me – Trees. I will stay in Sweden, except for the header – waiting for you to post trees from every corner of the world! Anything about trees is free for you to explore in this theme – leaves, forests, fruits, stumps or saplings…maybe tree houses? Looking forward to seeing you here!
In the header, a famous site – The Dark Hedges in Ireland. Famous because of the Game of Thrones. There are thousands of pictures from under those old giants…I guess it must be the most photographed tree avenue ever?
The tree I had in the garden as a child, my beech tree, I used to climb up there and spend hours. I took my homework up there, my books, I went up there if I was sad, and it just felt very good to be up there among the green leaves and the birds and the sky. – Jane Goodall
This is Mille, my first Lagotto, posing nicely… As a child I too spent many hours every day in the forest and in the trees – climbing, jumping, playing and wishing I could swing in lianas, like Tarzan. Sigh…
A tree grows. If you’re staying the same, something is wrong. You’re not alive. – Hamza Yusuf
This grand old Sallow stands in our summer garden, and someone lives in this flat every year. This spring a Eurasian blue tit – but, the family left last week for new adventures!
Trees exhale for us so that we can inhale them to stay alive. Can we ever forget that? Let us love trees with every breath we take until we perish. ― Munia Khan
If a tree dies, plant another in its place. – Carolus Linnaeus
There is little in the architecture of a city that is more beautifully designed than a tree. – Jaime Lerner
I’m just delighted to be living, to be able to have a simple conversation, to feel a ray of sunlight on my skin and listen to the breeze move through the leaves of a tree. – Ryuichi Sakamoto
My sorrow, when she’s here with me, thinks these dark days of autumn rain are beautiful as days can be; she loves the bare, the withered tree; she walks the sodden pasture lane. – Robert Frost
Never say there is nothing beautiful in the world anymore. There is always something to make you wonder in the shape of a tree, the trembling of a leaf. – Albert Schweitzer
Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree. – Martin Luther
I think the kind of landscape that you grew up in, it lives with you. I don’t think it’s true of people who’ve grown up in cities so much; you may love a building, but I don’t think that you can love it in the way that you love a tree or a river or the colour of the earth; it’s a different kind of love. – Arundhati Roy
Hope I haven’t been ”too much” with many photos this week – but you who know me will understand – Trees have always been close to my heart and a big part of my life. Now I am really looking forward to seeing Your posts – hopefully you too will have a great time with this challenge! Thank you to Patti for last week’s abundance of Favorite Things –
Have you seen these?
- Manja Mexi Moving sends us a many coloured and varied gallery.
- Life at the edge shows us the view from her house – a road filled with flowers!
- Lifelessons, Judy Dykstra – Brown gives us a variety of spectacular favorites.
- And for precious moments in time, go visit Wind Kisses!
Amy will post the next challenge on Saturday, June 22. For more information on how to join the Lens-Artists Photo Challenges, click here for details. Most importantly, remember to TAG your post “Lens-Artists ” so it appears in the Reader.
Finally, wishing you all an inspiring week!
34 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #50 – Trees”
These are all beautiful. Trees are just amazing:)
And without them we are all lost!
Wonderful post and terrific challenge Ann-Christine. I adore your opening photo AND the puppy peeking thru the tree. They’re all beautiful but those really got to me!
Glad they got to you, Tina! Did you ever see something of Game of Thrones? I think every Swede did except me…had to go there myself instead ;-D. I don’t know how popular it was in the US, but very, I guess. Mille, in his heaven, sends his best as well ♥
I hope there are more tree lovers out there than me – looking forward to some interesting posts!
[…] stretching a bit to respond to Ann-Christine’s TREES challenge this week. Having spent some time shooting a copse of trees where a number of beautiful birds have […]
Thanks for hosting and for sharing such great images! I’ve been waiting for the right time to share this one 🙂
https://onemillionphotographs.com/2019/06/15/6937-lens-artists-photo-challenge-trees-and-a/
Thank You for visiting and commenting!
I love trees too…a tree makes a difference in one’s environment.
[…] lens-artists-photo-challenge-50-trees/ […]
One can never show too many trees, from my perspective! Beautiful assortment.
[…] post is my contribution for Lens-Artists Photo Challenge for this […]
I really liked the quote by Albert Schweitzer and the image just above it.
Ah, thank you. That photo was from a frosty day and I loved the layers of trees and the grass below. Glad you liked it too!
[…] Linked to Lens-artist’s Photo Challenge at Ann Christine’s here […]
Gorgeous photos, theme and quotations, and an extra special thank you for linking to my favourite things! ❤ ❤ ❤ I'll have much fun with my tree selection, I know!
Thank you, Manja – now I am looking forward to your results of having fun!
Here is mine: https://chava61.wordpress.com/2019/06/15/lens-artist-photo-challenge-50-trees/
Thank you – will pop over!
Beautiful post, and not too much – especially for another tree lover! The quotes are also amazing. Will get my offering in soon!
Thank you, Lindy! Looking forward to your post!
The Khan quote and Sakamoto. Probably spelt wrong but I like them both. And your dog peering through that tree 😍💕
Thanks, Jo – I like those quotes as well. And Mille – well, he was a super dog!
Ah, lovely set of trees….I must search the archives…..
Looking forward to seeing your post!
It’s been posted a short while ago….
♥
Good topic for the challenge.
♥
Ann-Christine, this is stunning! I love the shot with Mille–as curious as ever. Your header image is also fabulous. Your post is a lovely tribute to the majesty of these gentle ”giants.” It’s easy to see how much you love them. Here’s my interpretation of the theme: https://pilotfishblog.com/2019/06/15/lens-artists-photo-challenge-50-trees/ Thanks for inspiring us this week!
Thank you for last weeks inspiration, Patti – and so glad my love comes through!
Stunning! Even the dog tree!:-) Good luck, dear Anne-Christine!
Thank you – dog tree – I will remember that ;-D
I’ll have to come back for a closer look. I’m up in my swing seat enjoying the sky and sea but reception is not good up here. Sending hugs 😍🌲🌳🌴🍁🍃💕
♥♥♥ Swing on, Jo!