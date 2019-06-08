Our host this week, Patti, challenges us to show some of our own favorite things! They may be old or new – but all of us have favorites…
Many favorites have their own story, and some of my favorites are living things. In the header, a precious tulip I got from a collector, a friend of mine who sold his garden last year – he and his wife are now in their 80’s, and found it too hard to maintain it all.
Voltaire had Candide concluding, after all his travels around the world: Il faut cultiver notre jardin – ”We must cultivate our garden”.
And in my garden, I find the peace and magic I need when life gets too busy. I guess he was right, the old Voltaire…
Until one has loved an animal a part of one’s soul remains unawakened. ― Anatole France
My best friends ( maybe not ”things”… but…) – Totti and Milo – belong to my family, and therefore they are also my favorites, together with my other children. I grew up with animals – so living without them would be impossible.
The orchid is Mother Nature’s masterpiece. – Robyn.
I have kept my grandmother’s geraniums for more than 30 years, and they are my favorites as well. I can see her loving smile whenever I tend to them. The same feeling is there for other flowers I once got from old friends and relatives, now gone. But the orchids are something extra when it comes to beauty – first and foremost this delicate Cattleya, which has lived here for quite some years now. A glorious treat when in flower, filling the rooms with a delicious scent.
Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog it’s too dark to read.
―
Not to forget – books and pencils, of course… Favorites for reading, writing and sketching. Preferably outside of a dog…
Welcome to join in the fun! Remember to link your post here and tag it ”Lens-Artists” to help us find your post in the WP Reader.
Next week, it’s my, Ann Christine’s, turn to host the challenge, so be sure to visit!
10 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #49 – Favorite Things”
So beautiful! 💕🌸
I love the heart behind all these choices, A-C. The passing down of the flowers is special and I love the beautiful notebooks! I love paper and pens. 🙂
janet
Beautiful photos. Beautiful thoughts. 🙂 ❤
Beautiful. But your best friends take the cake.
Loved your beautiful choices this week Ann-Christine. I was especially touched that you still have your grandmother’s orchids. I can’t seem to keep mine longer than a few weeks. Black thumb ☹️
Happy you liked my choices, Tina! And yes, my grandmother taught me how to manage geraniums when I was a kid, so I knew from early years…And it was what she worked with – gardening and selling garden products. She had all the green thumbs you can have…. Maybe I have inherited one of them? Thank you for teaching me about ”black thumb” – you always learn new things being a blogger ;-D.
Beautiful photos, even the notebooks. Who can argue with the wisdom of Groucho Marx!
Haha – no one! And I’m glad you liked my favorite things, John!
Gorgeous and touching post, Ann-Christine. Your shots are beautiful. I knew your dogs would be included, as well as your family! It’s wonderful that you have family plants in your garden and they remind you of loved ones. The shot with the books and the pen with your name on it is fabulous. 🙂 🙂
Glad you liked my take on it – I had to choose only a tiny bit of all my favorite things… Thank you for a great challenge, and it will be fun to see all the different favorites!