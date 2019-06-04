Tuesday Photo Challenge – Ancient
Frank challenges us with things ancient – and Amber is fossilized tree resin, which has been appreciated for its color and natural beauty since Neolithic times. Much valued from antiquity to the present as a gemstone, amber is made into a variety of decorative objects, like these necklaces. Amber is used in jewelry since the Stone Age. It has also been used as a healing agent in folk medicine
In Poland you can easily find several shops in every city selling beautiful works of this art.
8 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Ancient”
That’s a particularly lovely piece. I imagine it would be quite heavy round the wearer’s neck though.
I have amber earrings – they are rectangles and drop earrings and I like them a lot – maybe they are some replica resin – (were not too much money and got them while shopping with a friend) but they look similar to your necklace photo and they are a subtle color – and hey – if mine are real amber – I might just wear them On high stress days
Ah, amber!
Mmm – love the feeling and the colour. It is even worn by dogs here, to defend dogs from ticks.
Does it work??
Many people say it does, but I have never tried.
I would have thought it dubious, to say the least! But that aside, I do like amber
Agree