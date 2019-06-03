Macro Monday English plantain in the headerMeadow saxifrage Leguminosae Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
9 comments on “Macro Monday”
Super shots 🙂
Thank you, David.
And you caught a little ant in that last shot as well. 🙂 Lovely.
janet
♥
Oooh, how lovely, A C!
Glad you think so, Sue! The first one I am intrigued by always…looks like a satellite. The saxifrage was my grandmother’s favorite. She had lots of them in her garden when I grew up.
Wonderful!
Beautiful flowers! The second one seems like peas flowers 🙂
Thank you – well, it might!