Spring is my favorite season, and early Spring mornings are my favorite hours of the day.
Everything is calm, but – nature is so very alive, vibrating with life.
The meadows bloom, the waters flow merrily in the streams.
I rejoice in the birds’ song, and feel the joy in every living thing…
I wish we could all feel that joy and contentment. Harmony. At least some moments every week. I know I am lucky to live in the middle of nature, but I also know that nature is the best healer for most things troubling our human life.
Go seek it – Harmony. If you have an open mind, you will find it. In Nature.
7 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Early Mornings”
Lovely countryside photo captures! So wonderful to be out there. 🙂
Ah, peace and harmony…
Oh what happy cheerful scenes!
Naruren är det bästa för människan.
Serene and beautiful!
Harmony, balance, nature. I agree. Mornings? I live mornings too. I think the sounds of quiet are different in the morning too.
Beautiful photos and wonderful thoughts.