Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #47 – The Five Elements

Our challenge this week, hosted by Amy, is about the Chinese theory of the five elements: Metal, Wood, Water, Fire, and Earth.

This Theory asserts that the world changes according to the five elements’ generating or overcoming relationships. Generating and overcoming are the complementary processes — the yin and yang — of Five Element Theory.

Generating processes promote development, while overcoming processes control development. By promoting and restraining, systems are harmonized and balance is maintained.

Generating processes:

Wood fuels fire

Fire forms earth

Earth contains metal

Metal carries water

Water feeds wood

Overcoming processes:

The overcoming interactions of the five elements are like the acts of hostility between two sides in a war.

Fire melts metal

Metal penetrates wood (chopping, sawing, drilling, nailing, screwing).

Wood separates earth (tree roots breaking up soil/rock).

Earth absorbs water.

Water quenches fire.

”This week you have an opportunity to interpret metal, wood, water, fire, and/or earth with your favorite photos to express ”…the only home we’ve ever known”. Feel free to choose one, two… or all five elements.”

Tag your entry ”Lens-Artists” so we can find you in the reader. And next week’s host will be Tina, for challenge #48!