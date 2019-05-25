Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #47 – The Five Elements

Our challenge this week, hosted by Amy,  is about the Chinese theory of the five elements: Metal, Wood, Water, Fire, and Earth.

This Theory asserts that the world changes according to the five elements’ generating or overcoming relationships. Generating and overcoming are the complementary processes — the yin and yang — of Five Element Theory.

Generating processes promote development, while overcoming processes control development. By promoting and restraining, systems are harmonized and balance is maintained.

Generating processes:

Wood fuels fire

Fire forms earth

Earth contains metal

Metal carries water

Water feeds wood

 

Overcoming processes:

The overcoming interactions of the five elements are like the acts of hostility between two sides in a war.

  • Fire melts metal
  • Metal penetrates wood (chopping, sawing, drilling, nailing, screwing).
  • Wood separates earth (tree roots breaking up soil/rock).
  • Earth absorbs water.
  • Water quenches fire.

 

”This week you have an opportunity to interpret metal, wood, water, fire, and/or earth with your favorite photos to express ”…the only home we’ve ever known”. Feel free to choose one, two… or all five elements.”

Tag your entry ”Lens-Artists” so we can find you in the reader. And next week’s host will be Tina, for challenge #48!

 

 

7 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #47 – The Five Elements

  1. Love your elemental connections, and the images…the dragonflies are great, as is the gently collapsing car at, I am guessing, Kyrko Mosse

    Svara

  5. I, too, love the way you weave and interpret these five elements. Beautiful photo of the earth, water, metal, and wood. The fire is stunning! Thank you, Ann-Christine!

    Svara

  7. Love the way you’ve woven the elements together in terms of their interactions Ann christine. And you found the perfect photos! That fire is amazing!

    Svara

