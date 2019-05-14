Tuesday Photo Challenge – Night

For Frank this week – Nights in Copenhagen and Madrid. Miss them…The header from Madrid is one of my absolute favorite night shots. Maybe because of the lovely memories with my students there, the Flamenco dancers in Villa Rosa, and the glass of fruity red wine while watching the electric flamenco.

 

Annonser

9 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Night

  1. Good memories tonhave with your photos – and I like the first one with the four in conversation – the radiating kit design above the door and the color and mood – and wishing you a good night….

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.