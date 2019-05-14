For Frank this week – Nights in Copenhagen and Madrid. Miss them…The header from Madrid is one of my absolute favorite night shots. Maybe because of the lovely memories with my students there, the Flamenco dancers in Villa Rosa, and the glass of fruity red wine while watching the electric flamenco.
9 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Night”
Good memories tonhave with your photos – and I like the first one with the four in conversation – the radiating kit design above the door and the color and mood – and wishing you a good night….
Thank you so much – I still remember that night. 2012 I think.
So cool
Fascinating painting of the outside of Villa-Rosa.
Isn’t it? There were quite some of these along that lovely street.
Cool shots, AC! Love it!
Old favorites…thanks!
I love these, A C!
😀