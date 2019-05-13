The beech forest is at its loveliest this time of the year – and this year there is an abundance of flowering trees. Pollen is everywhere. Walking in the forest covers you in this fine ”dust” and the lakes and brooks all have a thin yellow layer on their surface.
We guess this is all due to last years’ dry conditions.
6 comments on “Macro Monday – Beech in Flower”
Love the lighting. Stunning macro shots, AC!
Lovely
Lighting is great! regards, Teresa
This is glorious, Ann-Christine. And now I realise I have never looked at beech flowers. I must seek tham out at once 🙂
Beautiful macros
Lovely macro!