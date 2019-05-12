Silent Sunday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
9 comments on “Silent Sunday”
Very Nice, peaceful image. Love it!
I’m so glad you enjoyed it! Thank you.
Smooth and gentle. Is that Wood Sorrel on the ground? 🙂
Glad you enjoyed it, David. Some of it might be Wood Sorrel, but mostly Wood Anemones! Though they are all over now.
This is just so gently, wistfully gorgeous, Ann Christine!
I tried to pictyre the feeling…so glad if it came through!
It most certainly did!
Astonishingly beautiful.
Spring is – thank you for telling me I somehow captured the feeling when walking there! It makes me happy.