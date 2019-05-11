Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #45 – Street Art

Patti’s challenge this week is all about Street Art – something I believe people in general have a special relation to. She shows us some remarkable examples of fine Street Art and asks us to send some more…so, here we go. Greetings from Poland, Sweden and Ireland.
In the header – This happy party I found in a small alley in Lodz, Poland.
Light Move Festival – Lodz
Poster – Canadian artists from famous Cirque du Soleil visiting Sweden
Mural – Blending in nicely in Lodz
Installation – Poland
Graffiti: Peace Wall – Ireland
The televisions are intriguing and quite unique!!
The Light Move Festival shot is macabre.. looks very scary at night!
What a cool collection of street art display, AC! The TV installation is different and very creative.
Thank you for the tour. 🙂
There are all wonderful but especially the tvs in the wood! Very quirky!
Hehe, quirky – but something to think about.. Thanks!
You have an eclectic group here, A-C. I’m not keen on the TV installation, although I think it says something we really need to think about.
janet
Mmm, thank you, Janet. And I agree about the TV’s
Loved your response to this one A-C. That TV installation is truly bizarre :-). The murals are wonderful
Glad you found them interesting, Tina!
Great examples of vibrant street art, AC. I think my favorite though is the TV installation in Poland. What a great concept! It really makes you think about the impact of TV on our perception of reality. Have a good weekend at home or away.
Thank you, Patti – loved that TV concept too, and with the tall trees behind as well. Glad you liked it, and safe travels!
Thanks, AC. I liked it a lot.