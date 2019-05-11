Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #45 – Street Art

Patti’s challenge this week is all about Street Art – something I believe people in general  have a special relation to. She shows us some remarkable examples of fine Street Art and asks us to send some more…so, here we go. Greetings from Poland, Sweden and Ireland.

In the header – This happy party I found in a small alley in Lodz, Poland.

 

Light Move Festival – Lodz

Poster – Canadian artists from famous Cirque du Soleil visiting Sweden

Mural – Blending in nicely in Lodz

Installation – Poland

Graffiti: Peace Wall – Ireland

 

Welcome to join in!

  • Create a new post on this week’s theme.
  • Link your post to Patti’s post ”Street Art”.
  • Tag your post with Lens-Artists to help us find you in the Reader.   We’ve had some trouble with pingbacks, so tagging will help us find your post.
  • If you need more detailed instructions, click here.

Next week…

…I will be your host! Ann-Christine, Challenge #46.  Wishing you an inspirational week and hope to see you then!

 

 

 

13 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #45 – Street Art

  3. What a cool collection of street art display, AC! The TV installation is different and very creative.
    Thank you for the tour. 🙂

  8. Great examples of vibrant street art, AC. I think my favorite though is the TV installation in Poland. What a great concept! It really makes you think about the impact of TV on our perception of reality. Have a good weekend at home or away.

