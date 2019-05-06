Macro Monday – Cattleya Orchid You who read this blog all know that Lagottocattleya is a combination of my dogs’ breed and the orchid Cattleya. At the Orchid exhibition in Keukenhof I found this little wonder! Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
5 comments on “Macro Monday – Cattleya Orchid”
Nice colors
Keukenhof is so amazing, and so is your photo.
The orchid is pretty! I was aware about the dog breed but had missed the orchid connection 🙂
Gorgeous 😊
I’m familiar with the orchid species but had no idea about the dog breed. I will look it up.