Tina challenges us this week to think Harmony – and in her splendid post, she encourages us to show our favorite harmonies. In short, Colour Harmonies are colors that look good together. If you have ever taken classes in painting, you should be familiar with the colour wheel. There are many different systems to create a color harmony. You will find a useful, free tool, for colour harmony here.
I guess colours are always a part of what makes up our inner concept of ”Harmony”, but there are also other types of harmonies. These are some of my favorites.
Art is a harmony parallel with nature – Paul Cezanne
Picture from Antoni Gaudí’s masterpiece Sagrada Família. In the header, the Sahara desert.
Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony – Mahatma Gandhi
Harmony is pure love, for love is a concerto ~ Lope de Vega
Even if some will always be playing out of tune…
…it still is a Concerto.
Pictures from the vast tulip fields in The Netherlands.
So, How do you reach colour harmony in your picture if it isn’t there from the start?
A simple and effective way to change its mood is to shift the white balance either towards the warmer or colder temperatures. This can often also push the image towards a colour harmony. One of the simplest yet also most effective ways to further tune your colour harmony is to use the Hue, Saturation, and Luminosity (HSL) panel in Lightroom.
Or, if you were a certain fashion icon: Women think of all colors except the absence of color. I have said that black has it all. White too. Their beauty is absolute. It is the perfect harmony.
―
Thank you to Amy for last week’s lovely ”Less is More” and we’d love you to join in with Tina’s ”Harmony”! – And lastly, be sure to tune in for Patti’s challenge #45!
5 comments on “Lens-Artists Challenge # 44 – Harmony”
Beautiful post.
Lovely photos. Thanks for the link to color harmonies.
What a nice response this is to the Harmony challenge. thank you!
Oh, brilliant post, AC.. I love the suggestions regarding colour harmony in post-processing, and some fab examples!
A beautiful post and some excellent suggestions for achieving color harmony in post processing as well. Loved your header – amazing, and your little monks are adorable. As always Mother Nature says it best in your tulip colors!