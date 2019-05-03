For Friendly Friday I would like to present the country of Herons – The Netherlands. It seems every garden has its own heron… But Holland is a country claimed from the sea, and sea birds are everywhere in the canals and on the fields.
Herons have got, in every position, style and poise – a certain dignity.
And, they easily let themselves be photographed – as they stand completely still when focusing on their prey. Or study you and your camera.
7 comments on “Friendly Friday: Posing”
We have them around us, but they don’t stand around let anyone get this close, that’s for sure. These are obviously much more used to people. 🙂 I do love the fishing birds.
janet
Style and poise, oh yes, definitely! 🤣
They are majestic.
WE have the Great Blue Heron near us. Such elegant birds.
Love Herons. Great photos A-C 😀
Thank you – but you are the expert on birds!
I guess I have an interest in birds but far from an expert.