Friendly Friday: Posing

For Friendly Friday I would like to present the country of Herons – The Netherlands. It seems every garden has its own heron… But Holland is a country claimed from the sea, and sea birds are everywhere in the canals and on the fields.

Herons have got, in every position, style and poise – a certain dignity.

And, they easily let themselves be photographed – as they stand completely still when focusing on their prey. Or study you and your camera.