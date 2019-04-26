Amanda, at ”Something to Ponder About”, asks us for the Friendly Friday Challenge to look up! When visiting my daughter in Umeå this winter, she made me look up to see this tiny Wolkswagen bubble hanging from the ceiling. Frankly, I loved it.
So, you had better be looking up in order not to miss those funny things!
Annonser
3 comments on “Friendly Friday – Looking Up”
Awesome art installation, Anne-C. Is there any information about the artist and his/her message? Is your daughter studying at the Umea Uni?
Truly quirky!
How quirky is that!😍 I love it too.