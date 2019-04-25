Thursday Thoughts – Flower Power

Flower power was a slogan during the late 1960s and early 1970s as a symbol of passive resistance and non-violence. It started as an opposition movement to the Vietnam War. Originally, the expression was coined by the American Beat poet Allen Ginsberg in 1965 as a means to transform war protests into peaceful affirmative spectacles. Hippies dressed in clothes with embroidered flowers and vibrant colors, wearing flowers in their hair.

Who, my age, didn’t love the musical Hair?

As you can see, the theme of this year’s Keukenhof flower festival was Flower Power.

And Flower Power there was – in abundance. The pictures in this post all come from only one of all the exhibition halls…

Medinilla – another of my favorite flowers Vanda, one of my absolute favorite orchids – photo from the letter O in Flower in the header

Tulips, orchids, roses, hyacinths, anthuriums – cars and clothes!

As you can guess…I could have stayed here forever. After an hour or two, my poor husband found a chair somewhere…But, admitted that this was a glorious feast to the eye. To see the whole exhibition area, or most of it, we spent the whole day. Unforgettable.