Macro Monday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
8 comments on “Macro Monday”
The bokeh really adds to the lightness of the shot. Gorgeous orchids.
Beautifuly shot.
Thanks, Sherry!
So pretty!
♥ Many beauties there were at that exhibition – glad you liked it too!
Beautiful 🌸
Glad to share it with you! Are you an orchid lover like me?
Oh definitely! They are so beautiful and delicate 😊