This week Patti has chosen to challenge us with Delicious, which means having a very pleasant taste or smell, or it can be used to describe a situation or activity that gives you great pleasure.
Few tasty things give me more pleasure than the first semla/fastlagsbulle of the year! These were temptingly standing in a window in Umeå some months ago. I can tell you they did not stand there for long…
The gardens and fields were filled with the most delicious scent, colours and shapes. I was in a state of euforia for 7 hours – the visit was a total dream. I had not been to this flower show since somewhere in the 90’s.
Interested in joining the Lens-Artists Photo Challenge? I guess you too have some delicious experiences to show us! For instructions and more information click here.
3 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #41 – Delicious”
I can only imagine how amazing the flower show must be. Thanks for sharing photos of it.
How deliciously wonderful, AC ! What a great time to visit! Lovely shots.
Im so envious of your visit to Holland for the tulips Ann-Christine. Thanks for sharing your beautiful photos – they may be as close as I’ll ever get!