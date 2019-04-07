Lens – Artists Challenge #40 – Something Different

Our host this week is Tina. She asks us for… Something Different. I give you – my Magnolia tree in April.

I must have flowers, always, and always.

– Claude Monet

Magnolia is a large genus of about 210 flowering plant species of the family Magnoliaceae. It is named after French botanist Pierre Magnol.

The name Magnolia first appeared in 1703, for a flowering tree from the island of Martinique. Magnolias are native to both Asia and the Americas.

Magnolias symbolized dignity and nobility. In ancient China, magnolias were thought to be the perfect symbols of womanly beauty and gentleness.

Magnolia is a very ancient genus, appearing before bees did. It is believed that the flowers have evolved to encourage pollination by beetles.

The Magnolia flowers last only for a couple of days – but what magnificent days!

Thank you, Tina, for another lovely challenge!

And, welcome to join in the fun – If you are new to Lens Artists Photo Challenge, here are the guidelines!