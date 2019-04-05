For Paula’s Pick a Word – Here are my suggestions. To participate, choose as many as you want, and try to find photos to illustrate them!
resplendent
alluring
plagued
copycat
timeworn
5 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in April- y4”
Those cats! Great set of images, A C
Lovely photos; the cats are my fave too.
Great photos, especially cats too. What happened to your poor dog?
Great photos! My fav is the bench with the cats!
Thanks – that is a favorite with me as well!