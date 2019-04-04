Thursday Thoughts – By the Sea We spent two days at Falkenberg, a spa resort on the west coast of Sweden. By the sea Rather cold, but lovely walking weather Some bright mid day hours – in vibrating spring air make your heart soar and your soul breathe Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
4 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – By the Sea”
oh what a nice place to spend two days – ahhhhh
Pretty sight!
Nice.
janet
The sea always inspire those thoughts. A beauty of photos.