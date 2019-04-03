Wordless Wednesday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
3 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
Ah, the equisite delicacy of wood anemones – also called wind flowers, among other common English names. Which somewhat links to my post today, Ann-Christine, and the music of Edward Elgar. In later life, though still married, he had a passion for a young woman who became his muse. He called her Wind Flower.
I especially like the light and shadows here, A-C.
janet
Mmm, they are so delicate and the sunshine is so…welcoming. Thank you, dear Janet