Lens-Artists Weekly Challenge #39 – Hello April!

Hello April from Sweden!

A gush of bird-song, a patter of dew,

a cloud, and a rainbow’s warning, Suddenly sunshine and perfect blue –

— An April day in the morning.

Harriet Prescott Spofford

April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.     

William Shakespeare

So, with a young spirit’s illustration of William Wordworth’s lovely daffodils’ poem, I say Hello April!

 

Thank you, Amy, for a lovely April morning!

Thank you also for all amazing entries to last challenge, Weathered or Worn. And, stay tuned for Tina’s Lens Artists Photo Challenge next week!

If you are new to Lens Artists Photo Challenge, here is the guideline.

   Week 1 – Patti of https://pilotfishblog.com/

   Week 2 – Ann-Christine aka Leya of https://lagottocattleya.wordpress.com/

   Week 3 – Amy of https://shareandconnect.wordpress.com/

   Week 4 – Tina of https://travelsandtrifles.wordpress.com/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One comment on “Lens-Artists Weekly Challenge #39 – Hello April!

  1. A beautiful post for this theme, Ann-Christine. Perfect blue and lovely April hath, indeed.
    I just love the illustration of William Wordworth’s poem with the young spirit. 🙂

    Svara

