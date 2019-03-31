Hello April from Sweden!
A gush of bird-song, a patter of dew,
a cloud, and a rainbow’s warning, Suddenly sunshine and perfect blue –
— An April day in the morning.
April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.
So, with a young spirit’s illustration of William Wordworth’s lovely daffodils’ poem, I say Hello April!
Thank you, Amy, for a lovely April morning!
Thank you also for all amazing entries to last challenge, Weathered or Worn. And, stay tuned for Tina’s Lens Artists Photo Challenge next week!
One comment on “Lens-Artists Weekly Challenge #39 – Hello April!”
A beautiful post for this theme, Ann-Christine. Perfect blue and lovely April hath, indeed.
I just love the illustration of William Wordworth’s poem with the young spirit. 🙂