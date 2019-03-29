Amanda of Something to Ponder About invites Spring – even if it is not that time of the year down under. It is here now in Scandinavia – it really is. Today we had 15 degrees C, and I think it is far too early for that. But we all know what is happening to planet Earth.
Anyway – Spring is my favorite time of the year, so let’s enjoy!
Annonser
9 comments on “Friendly Friday Photo Challenge – Feelings of Spring”
Lovely
Perhaps it is a little too early for those temperature. Spring might have rushed in too soon. But I am sure the sheep are happy about that?
I would think so…
15 degrees in Sweden? Wow! Here, in Helsinki, it was 6C. But sunny. Beautiful photo as always, Leya! (Ps. I wanted to participate in your challenge last week but ran out of time! It’s on my radar though! 😊)
Thank you! And you have still got time for my challenge;-D
Spring is my favourite time of year too.
Lovely Spring photos.
Thank you!
Daffodils and lambs………very springlike indeed. ❤
😊