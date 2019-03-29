Friendly Friday Photo Challenge – Feelings of Spring

Amanda of Something to Ponder About invites Spring – even if it is not that time of the year down under. It is here now in Scandinavia – it really is. Today we had 15 degrees C, and I think it is far too early for that. But we all know what is happening to planet Earth.

Anyway – Spring is my favorite time of the year, so let’s enjoy!

 

Annonser

9 comments on “Friendly Friday Photo Challenge – Feelings of Spring

  3. 15 degrees in Sweden? Wow! Here, in Helsinki, it was 6C. But sunny. Beautiful photo as always, Leya! (Ps. I wanted to participate in your challenge last week but ran out of time! It’s on my radar though! 😊)

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.