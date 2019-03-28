We set out in the early morning to enjoy the stillness and the bird song – I thought I might get some photos of the two boys together too…Totti hates the camera, but Milo tries to be
…complaisant. Not always succeeding, but, he helped checking out the bird houses …
…even if they were still empty, no guests arrived yet. A couple of weeks more is needed.
When spring arrives, they both need hair cuts often – but still get warm and thirsty.
Some advice from me – never turn your back on your motif…and never try to shoot without warning! Totti and Milo knocked me down and showed their best, wet and friendly approach…A very foggy lens emerged from this attack.
Here they are finally posing, after some hours of digging and running in muddy waters.
Well, which shot did you like best? My first favorite was the one of Milo alone – in the header. But after some hours…maybe the last one. After all, they are my sweeties!
12 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Trying to Photograph My Dogs…”
Happy dogs! Love them all.
I love the second one Dog on a Rock 🙂
First for dignity, last for fun!
Your analysis and conclusion is absolutely correct!
That last ”muddy dogs” photo is amazing. They look so pleased with themselves.
I believe they are! They had a great time this fine spring morning!
That is awesome. My male dog loves to get muddy…my girl dog will often not even walk on the wet grass.
they are adorable!
Haha – thanks! But some days for sale – cheap!
Keep trying Ann-Christine and keep training them to leave humans standing! 😉 The last image is my favourite, they look as if they’d had a great time! 😁💖🐕 xxx
You are so right! They really had a great day!
