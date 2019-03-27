Tuesday Photo Challenge – Rock Tuesday Photo Challenge – Rock Who does not love the Moeraki boulders, NZ? For Dutch Goes the Photo this week. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
5 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Rock”
Nice photo Leya, you can see their texture and cracks to perfection. Like giant moa droppings, haha
Haha, I had the same idea to post! They’re pretry, aren’t they? But will look into changing my idea 🙂
Wow! Like little turtles wandering the shore! Too cool!
WE have some strange and great rock formations around the UK coast…..But none like these. Fantastic shapes to ponder about how and why? 🙂
you take amazing photos Ann Christine! thank you for sharing 🙂 🙂