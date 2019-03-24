Silent Sunday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
2 comments on “Silent Sunday”
We have these, too! Round-lobed hepatica is what we call them. (Buttercup family) I haven’t seen any wildflowers in bloom just yet. The snow is just melting; nights are still below freezing.I did see a chipmunk today, so hibernation is just over.
So delicate 🌸