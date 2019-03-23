Lens Artists Photo Challenge #38 – Weathered or Worn

Are you one of those who love things weathered or worn? I am. I love driftwood, old houses, old furniture, toys, the grey cottages up north – things with patina. Clothes with a story – leather jackets, jeans. And people? Only your fantasy sets the limit!

This week’s challenge is Weathered and/or Worn.

The other day I was driving along the familiar road between my home and Malmoe, and as usual passed the old Distillery. Every time I wonder why I do not take the time to stop the car and walk up to the old historic buildings…This time, I finally decided to return the next day – with my camera. And I was not disappointed.

These are the weathered remains of one of the oldest Swedish distilleries – Sösdala Distillery, built 1860. The same year that Vladivostok was founded and Abraham Lincoln was elected president.

And most important for this distillery, home distillation of alcohol was forbidden in Sweden.

History in short says, that in 1766 the Swedish king, Adolf Frederick, decided to abolish all alcohol restrictions. This led to virtually every household making and selling alcohol. At the beginning of the 1800s, the Swedish people were drinking a lot of alcohol, from 175,000 distillers (most of them for household-production only), using tremendous amounts of grain and potatoes that otherwise would have been consumed as food, and it was later said that most men in Sweden abused alcohol. Women rarely drank alcohol, since it was considered inappropriate.

In 1830, the first moderate drinking society was started in Stockholm. A few decades later, the first fully-fledged temperence organisation was formed, and in 1850, alcohol began to be regulated by the state. Sösdala distillery was shut down in 1950.

It was forbidden to go inside, but I walked over the open space and up to the old buildings. Some of them weathered and some worn down to dilapidation. But all of them blending in with the surroundings, and being slowly and beautifully reclaimed by nature. The stillness in the air, the soft song of birds and the calls from cranes flying north this spring morning – made this a walk of harmony.

