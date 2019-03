The Story of the Bone

Today we were out the whole day in the forest and on coming home, mum decided we had deserved a bone, both Milo and Me (Totti).

Well…we had a delicious one each, but after about 30 minutes, Milo made a major mistake…I watched him from my side of the garden:

The enemy flew in…two Magpies. Both first waited patiently while spying from a distance. Then they became more and more impertinent…and Milo, who is young and inexperienced, left his bone to take a pee. NEVER take a pee when you have been assigned a Bone!

He lost the last pieces of goodies inside…but soon gave up chasing the two birds –

But, I think Milo learned a lesson. I did not say anything, just kept gnarling my own bone… – ”Best learning is learning by doing. Or Not doing.” Quote, Totti.