Thursday Thoughts – Ginkgo Biloba in My Window

Ginkgo biloba, commonly known as ginkgo or gingko, also known as the maidenhair tree, is the only living species in the division Ginkgophyta, all others being extinct. This is why it’s sometimes referred to as a living fossil.

 

It is found in fossils dating back 270 million years. Native to China, the tree is widely cultivated, and was cultivated early in human history.

While its leaves and seeds are often used in traditional Chinese medicine, modern research primarily focuses on ginkgo extract, which is made from the leaves.

Ginkgo supplements are associated with several health claims and uses, most of which focus on brain function and blood circulation.

My Ginkgo plant (hopefully a tree after some years) is standing in my window during winter time, but when summer arrives – it thrives in my garden. These are some of the new leaves this year.

 

5 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Ginkgo Biloba in My Window

  1. You’ve captured the beauty of these leaves, Ann-Christine. Such a beautiful shape. And how about when they turn? So pretty. I didn’t know about it being a ”living fossil”- thanks.

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

