Wordless Wednesday
6 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
It looks quiet and peaceful. I went with a sunset today and I’ve visited one other blog this morning that featured a sunset as well. 🙂
janet
Ooo, I love piers and jetties! Where’s this, A C?
This is Falkenberg, on the west coast of southern Sweden.
Ah, so north west of you
So peaceful!
Glad you feel it, Colline!