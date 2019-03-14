Thursday Thoughts – Looking Back

Do you sometimes look back and remember what happened the same month the year before? I seldom do…but thought I would try it today, as Totti’s birthday is approaching, and our wedding anniversary as well. But let’s start off with the strawberry tents – and a sculpture. Last week I saw the tents were up again – how I long for those strawberries!

In the header you see the last spell of snow on March 8,  2018. Not much this year so far.

Then, I had the privilege of meeting the world’s oldest blogger – Dagny, 106 years old. She was hit by a car this winter, but is still going strong… after a short hospital visit.

Totti turned 10 and my husband and I celebrated 40 years of marriage.

 

A memorable month – I wonder what will come out of March 2019? Milo is a new family member, and Totti will turn 11…Do you think summing up sometimes is a good thing?

Why or why not?

 

3 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Looking Back

  1. Happy Anniversary, A C! And I was pleased to read that the 106 year old is still going, even after being hit by a car….one tough lady!

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

