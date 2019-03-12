Tuesday Photo Challenge – Sunrise

Sunrise is the challenge of the week – and indeed…it was a challenge! I do not have many sunrises on photo. But, some years ago we went to Lake Hornborgasjön where thousands ans thousands of cranes gather every spring on returning to Sweden form southern countries. That spring, that special day, more than 16 000 cranes flew in during the early morning hours – and we were there by 4 o-clock to see them (and hear them…) coming…

It was spectacular, and something dreamed of for many years.

The last photo is from the first time we visited our daughter in Umeå – the rising sun touching the church spire, overlooking this very cold morning city.

 

 

 

 

 

Annonser

13 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Sunrise

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.