Sunrise is the challenge of the week – and indeed…it was a challenge! I do not have many sunrises on photo. But, some years ago we went to Lake Hornborgasjön where thousands ans thousands of cranes gather every spring on returning to Sweden form southern countries. That spring, that special day, more than 16 000 cranes flew in during the early morning hours – and we were there by 4 o-clock to see them (and hear them…) coming…

It was spectacular, and something dreamed of for many years.

The last photo is from the first time we visited our daughter in Umeå – the rising sun touching the church spire, overlooking this very cold morning city.