Tinas challenge this week is to take us Around the Neighborhood. Your own, someone else’s or maybe from where you stayed on one of your travels. I have chosen our summer paradise in Blekinge, Sweden.
We have a tiny cottage there, where we spend some lovely summer weeks every year.
Our summer house is small, but the area is known for its big and beautiful old buildings.
The park, Ronneby Brunn, is a famous, prize winning beauty, but in the neighborhood you will also find old mansions – some abandoned- but their gardens are kept alive.
So, what more will you find here? Harmony…
and the sea. Quiet mornings you can take the canoe and paddle along the little stream reaching from the sea to a lake nearby.
Or, you can walk or bike along the country roads and listen to the birds singing and the cattle munching away. You will soon get used to the strange looks you get…
Blekinge is also renowned for its many old oak trees. This giant stands at Gökalv, where we spend much time hiking and watching the sunset. Estimated age – several hundred years old.
When dinner is finished, we walk or bike along the shore to see the horses and the swans showing off their young.
And when sunset is approaching, we return to Gökalv for the glorious ending of the day.
Maybe a final swim before going to bed – if it is a warm night…
The longest day of the year, darkness will never fall, so, we walk along the water line and listen to the swallows chasing mosquitos. Being grateful just to exist.
Thank you, Tina, for an inspiring challenge and the opportunity to visit so many neighborhoods in the world!
For next challenge, Patti will be our host, Saturday, March 16. Welcome to join in! Here are the guidelines for joining in Lens Artists Photo Challenge.
18 comments on “Lens-Artists Challenge #36: – Around the Neighborhood”
Paradise, indeed!!! The views of the lake are breathtaking…
Omg these views 😍
😚
Oh, what a spectacular place! And all yours, so to speak, whenever you wish for it. Let me tell you – if I didn’t know you, I’d say those cows were photoshopped in! Look at them! Proper adventurers! 😀 I don’t know much about cows but this somehow doesn’t seem their typical terrain. 😉
Hahaha- you are really funny, Manja! In Blekinge they always photoshop in their cows. Just to make the tourists feel the rural touch😉
My goodness! That is some amazing beauty! And it’s nice to see such a diversity of life! Your photos are spectacular and capture the magic of that place very well! I particularly like the bank of trees reflected in the water. I think I could float along there all day! Thank you!
Thank you for a lovely comment. I am glad if you can feel the harmony of the place.
This just looks like the perfect place to spend some peaceful summer days.
We feel lucky, thank you!
Oh my Ann-Christine, what a glorious place. One can feel the peacefulness from your beautiful images.
Thank you, Tina. And yes, it is a haven those summer weeks. Not too many tourists, only in Ronneby.
Oooh, thank you for taking me back to Bleckinge and Ronneby! And I remember that first image with the reflection….
Thank you, Sue! Yes, that is a museum now and very nicely renovated.
Oh, right
Very beautiful–does no one own the mansions that are empty?
Thank you! I think the state does, the former owners are dead and nobody wanted to/was able to buy. Some have been turned into museums.
That’s good. It would be too bad if they just get ruined due to neglect.
It would – and the gardens are possible to visit still.