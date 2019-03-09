Friendly Friday: Climate Change Climate Change is here now Time to act – 10-15-20 years ago. Now is the last minute – World leaders, WAKE UP! Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
2 comments on “Friendly Friday: Climate Change”
I wish the world leaders would wake up to the problem, but I guess oil still pulls quite some weight among politicians – who probably have their fingers in the organic pie, so to speak.
I’ve been heartened by children of late, making sure their voices heard around the world. Leaders should listen to them. The young aren’t stupid.
So true Leya! Thanks for doing this post! Your photo reminds me of the rose in a glass box in Le Petit Prince. In a dystopian future (which hopefully never happens), a single surviving flower could be a great treasure…