Friendly Friday: Climate Change

Climate Change

is here

now

Time to act – 10-15-20 years ago. Now is the last minute – World leaders, WAKE UP!

2 comments on “Friendly Friday: Climate Change

  1. I wish the world leaders would wake up to the problem, but I guess oil still pulls quite some weight among politicians – who probably have their fingers in the organic pie, so to speak.

    I’ve been heartened by children of late, making sure their voices heard around the world. Leaders should listen to them. The young aren’t stupid.

    • So true Leya! Thanks for doing this post! Your photo reminds me of the rose in a glass box in Le Petit Prince. In a dystopian future (which hopefully never happens), a single surviving flower could be a great treasure…

