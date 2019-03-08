International Women’s Day 2019
Even if she is far too young to be called a woman, Greta Thunberg is the first name on the list from a poll made by one of our most important evening papers:
Rent allmänt, vilken svensk kvinna tycker du har utmärkt sig särskilt positivt under de senaste 12 månaderna? Generally speaking, what Swedish woman do you believe excelled in the most positive way during the last 12 months?
https://www.aftonbladet.se/a/ddxJn1?refpartner=link_copy_app_share
Keep up the good work, Great, Greta ♥ And mother, going on 84, having forest fika –
I love you ♥!
Annonser
2 comments on “Today it is…”
Greta would be top of my list too! Happy International Woman’s Day Leya!
To you as well!