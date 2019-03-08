Today it is…

International Women’s Day 2019

Even if she is far too young to be called a woman, Greta Thunberg is the first name on the list from a poll made by one of our most important evening papers:

Rent allmänt, vilken svensk kvinna tycker du har utmärkt sig särskilt positivt under de senaste 12 månaderna? Generally speaking, what Swedish woman do you believe excelled in the most positive way during the last 12 months?

https://www.aftonbladet.se/a/ddxJn1?refpartner=link_copy_app_share

Keep up the good work, Great, Greta ♥ And mother, going on 84,  having forest fika –

I love you ♥!

 

Annonser

2 comments on “Today it is…

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.