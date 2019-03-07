Thursday Thoughts – Oaks and Hazel in All Directions

Have you ever stopped to look at a view from all directions – tried to memorize it and then photographed it? I think it makes me more firmly rooted. In the header – North.

An unknown country road on a sunny February day – no wind. East.

When I walked out in the middle of the road here, I felt I had at least three thoughts, besides how beautiful the oaks were: I hope there are no cars coming… I wonder when this road lost its gravel? I wonder how many farms were connected by it from the start? – Now I wonder what your thoughts might be? I love country roads – they hold a special place in my heart, so, how about you?

Three sides photographed now – West.

And finally, South. How I love the naked winter trees against the blue sky.