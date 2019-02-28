Tonight, after a lovely day out, hiking and enjoying the sunshine, I was contemplating what really made me happy and in a good mood these last weeks. Do you often reflect upon what makes you happy? We should. At least reflection brings me more harmony.
To experience things together with my children is a great joy. In Umeå, we had some really bright and crisp days with much snow. The walks were gloriously fresh and beautiful. We laughed and talked and had Swedish ”Fika”.
My son and I had an excellent guide – his sister. Here admiring the sculpture ”Green Fire”
I loved seeing David without a skateboard too…but keeping his skate shoes on of course…
This bench was warm…I don’t know if it was because of the two saints sitting there, or… obviously it also could have been warmed up by its previous guests – who left two empty bottles in the snow…But I do believe the answer lies inside the concrete…
Meeting lovely people is another great joy. Umeå seems to be the place where many of them live… – this lady looked really sweet, and had left her home knitted mittens on top of the bag. It’s warm today, she said, – last week we had – 25 C.
Passing by this balcony, we could not help stopping to admire the bird house. As the door was open, the lady came out and said hello – all smiles and waving to us.
Finally, I must return to the homely book store once more. It holds still another answer to what brought me great joy those days – Imagine Peace.
12 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Treasured Moments of Joy”
I love how you took us on your journey with words and photos!!
What makes you happy is such an important question. Glad you reflected and these are some everyday shots we would have seen or be a part of. Lady with the bird house looks so friendly 😊
Looking forward to a sleepover with my 3 daughters tomorrow in Chicago. My children are always a joy to me, too.
Thank you Ann-Christine for taking me on a lovely walk around. The Green Fire sculpture look like a Sanseveria plant 🙂
Wow, I;m riding around on my bike without a coat, while you still have so much snow. It does look lovely there though.
Lovely moments to treasure! Love the green fire…
Fun post and love the green fire
What a fantastic sculpture! I guess it’s still better in the sun.
Had to look up Umeå on the map though. Afterwards I put Sweden on my list.
What a lovely day you had. Love the photo of the lady with her dog and birdhouse. 😍
Glad you enjoyed it! She was really sweet, and her dog as well. I’d love to have such a bird house!
It was a pleasure to read your post, A-C, as this day has been a bit depressing for me. Nothing serious, just a day where I can’t seem to find my joy. This helped. 🙂
janet
Janet, I am so glad to be of help. It is just, maybe, to see others’ ordinary days and what makes them brighter. It is the little things, Isn’t it, that are important. Wishing you a lovely weekend. ♥