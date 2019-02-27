This week Frank, at Dutch Goes the Photo, challenges us to find some layers.
The glaciers of New Zealand provide magnificent layers in stone, and as a contrast, colourful clothes can also be displayed in layers. A bit less sustainable though…
6 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Layer”
Can only really echo what others have said. I really like both images, and the way you’ve brought them together.
Excellent contrast.
janet
The layers of colorful clothing are just what I needed on a cold winter day.
Beautiful photos. Is the first the Franz Joseph or Fox Glacier?
Well found, AC…and a brilliant contrast!
I love your glacier layers followed by layers of colourful clothing.. it’s really interesting that you’ve brought these together under the same concept! Thank you, I really enjoyed the post 🙂