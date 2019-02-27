Tuesday Photo Challenge – Layer

This week Frank, at Dutch Goes the Photo, challenges us to find some layers.

The glaciers of New Zealand provide magnificent layers in stone, and as a contrast,  colourful clothes can also be displayed in layers. A bit less sustainable though…

6 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Layer

  6. I love your glacier layers followed by layers of colourful clothing.. it’s really interesting that you’ve brought these together under the same concept! Thank you, I really enjoyed the post 🙂

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

