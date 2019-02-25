Macro Monday – Waiting for Spring! Spring is on its way – my morning walk in the garden reveals how far we have come… …and, there are still some weeks of waiting! Forsythia Magnolia Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
5 comments on “Macro Monday – Waiting for Spring!”
I always love your weekly macro photos.
Ooh, I miss my magnolia….those furry buds! And your photo is a cracker!
😀
These are really lovely photos Leya! I especially like the glistening furry magnolia bud.
Thank you – magnolias are beautiful the whole year around, isn’t it!