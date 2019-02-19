Tuesday Photo Challenge – Surface For Frank at Dutch Goes The Photo – Ripples on the Surface Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
13 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Surface”
That’s a fat coot. 🙂
janet
Lovely. The Coot makes the photo 🙂
True – loved her.
Lovely reflections
I thought she looked a little bewildered…but sweet. Glad you liked it!
Coot? Moorhen?
Coot!
While since I’ve seen any, I wasn’t certain!
Gorgeous ripples and reflections 😀
Thank you, Su – I though she was so sweet standing there all curly in the ripples.
Ditto
Wonderful reflections
Thanks!