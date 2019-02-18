Macro Monday – Spring Colours The sun is shining in, and the colours are returning to my home. In the header a Tradescantia, or Wandering Jew, and here a Hatiora Salicornioides (Both from Brazil). The English name is said to be bottle plant, drunkard’s dream! Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
14 comments on “Macro Monday – Spring Colours”
I love the colors, but I also enjoyed the second shot, where it looks a bit like some odd sort of many-legged creature that might appear in a sci-fi movie. 🙂
janet
Simply beautiful! Magical capture, A-C!
Beautiful images, AC. I love your take on the early signs of spring. Hooray! It’s coming!
Enjoyed your perspective, beautifully rendered.
Thank you so much! Appreciate your comment.
Lovely. The hope of Spring. I’m ready.
I think I am ready too…
Colors are coming back!
Beautiful Leya.
Glad you like it!
I do. You take consistently good photos Leya. I always make a point of coming to see!
I have noticed – appreciate it very much!
🙂