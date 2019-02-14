Thursday Thoughts – Love Is In The Air

A simple flower, the tiny shape of a heart – to celebrate…

some beautiful feelings and sentiments…

Young couples…

…and old ones

Love is in the air

Should the flower of passion hit you – keep cool and let it unfold its secrets…

…because Love is the strongest and most important force in our lives. May it gently guide you towards being good, caring and humble.

Above all, Learn to Love thyself – and you will easily be able to love others as well.

 

One comment on “Thursday Thoughts – Love Is In The Air

