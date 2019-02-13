Wordless Wednesday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
16 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
Beautiful. Orchids are so sculptural and delicate.
They are. And in flower for so long.
Så vackert!
Tack! Säsong för dem nu!
I always think Orchids look more like animals than flowers, very beautiful animals. Love this photo Leya.
Thank you, Gavin! Most of my orchids are in flower right now. This one is a very tiny one – but abundant flowers.
Its really beautiful.
So pretty. We’re surrounded by beauty today as well, but it couldn’t be more different: nature encased in ice. 🙂 With today’s sun, it’s stunning.
janet
Wow!
Beautiful 💕
It is their season now here! Thank you!
Beautiful
wow!
Thank you!
Lovely.
♥