Tuesday Photo Challenge – Crawl
For Dutch Goes the Photo this Tuesday – Crawl! I thought I had no photos of crawling creatures…but found these. I was looking for a snake shot of a Swedish viper. But No, did not find it…I hope a Galapagos Land Iguana is OK – at least when it is eating from a cactus. And the Swedish variety is a nice little spring frog.
And I could not refrain from giving you this human crawl as well…spotted in Switzerland some years ago…Enjoy!
2 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Crawl”
A human crawler too!
;-D